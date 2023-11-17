Talk about a rare catch.

Social-media savvy Maine lobsterman, Jacob Knowles, showed off a lobster with a difference.

The internet star, who has 3 million followers combined on TikTok and Instagram, explains why the multi-colored crustacean is so special.

“This lobster is split 50-50 down its back. It’s also half male, half female. The blue side is actually a male, and the normal side is actually a female,” Knowles said.

The lobster was caught by one of Knowles’ friends who wanted to share it with the world with three videos featuring the catch, which Knowles said he will keep, racking up almost 10 million views on TikTok alone.