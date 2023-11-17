Maine’s first Costco opened its doors on Friday in Scarborough, and some Mainers said this has been a long time coming.

The new 152,000-square-foot store is in the Scarborough Downs development at 455 Scarborough Downs Road.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of Scarborough,” Warehouse Manager Brandon Hemenway said. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”

Costco officially opened to customers at 8 a.m.

The Scarborough Costco location features a variety of departments, including a gas station, fresh bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, fresh deli with rotisserie chicken, optical department with independent doctor of optometry, pharmacy, tire center, hearing aid center, food court, and beer and fine wine.

Members also can save on Costco services such as travel and auto buying.

“Well, I lived in California, and Costco was great. It’s great. You get great prices, and they treat you good and I think the people that live in Scarborough Downs will love it. They don’t have to go too far and the rest of us will go check it out and it will be fine,” one woman in Scarborough tsaid.

Before the opening of this store, Mainers would have to drive to Danvers, Massachusetts, or Nashua, New Hampshire, to shop at a Costco location.

This warehouse will be the first Costco location in Maine, 596th in the U.S. and 867th worldwide.

Costco says it has 127 million cardholders throughout the world.