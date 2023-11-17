A lobsterman is missing off the coast of Kennebunkport.

The 64-year-old man embarked in a 12-foot aluminum skiff from Turbats Creek boat ramp in Kennebunkport on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The man was going out to haul lobster traps between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise, the Coast Guard said Friday morning.

He was reported missing about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday morning, searchers found debris, including a plastic tote, lifejacket and boot along the shore. The skiff was found overturned on the rocks at Walker’s Point.

“All indications lead to a scenario in which the fisherman entered the water,” the Coast Guard said.

The search is ongoing.

No additional information has been released.