A Waterville police officer suffered a broken bone and a concussion early Saturday morning after confronting a man in possession of a stolen truck. The suspect remains at large.

Officer Josh Medeiros discovered the stolen Toyota Tacoma in the parking lot of the Kennedy Memorial Drive Circle K just after 3 a.m., according to Police Chief William Bonney. The car was reported stolen from Somerset County. A woman was asleep inside the truck and a man was standing nearby. Medeiros approached the suspect and “a fight ensued,” Bonney said. The suspect drove away in Tacoma. Medeiros was treated at the hospital for a broken bone and concussion but has since been released, Bonney said.

“Officer Medeiros put himself in danger, as officers do around this country daily, to help keep the community safe,” Bonney said.

The Tacoma was later found abandoned in Fairfield where another truck, a blue 2003 Ford F-250 was reported stolen. That truck’s license plate is 1444ZF.

Waterville police believe a man who assaulted a cop Saturday may be driving this truck. Credit: Waterville PD

The suspect is described as an approximately 6-foot-tall man weighing about 220 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a black and white flannel shirt.

Anyone who encounters the suspect or vehicle should contact 911 immediately and not approach the suspect.