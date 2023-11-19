PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Walmart on Main Street was evacuated late Sunday afternoon after local police say a bomb threat was made against it.

The threat was made in a 911 call around 4 p.m., according to the Presque Isle Police Department. In a phone call, Deputy Chief Chris Hayes said the threat was “credible.”

By 5:30 p.m., there was no known threat to the public as the store and its parking lot had been evacuated, police said.

The Maine State Police are assisting with the investigation and have sent a member of the agency’s bomb team, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss. Members of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene early Sunday evening.

Inside the store, an alarm began sounding around 4 p.m. as staff told confused shoppers to leave the store.

Police said that other nearby businesses were also evacuated and that people should stay away from the store while the threat is investigated. By 6 p.m., police cars were blocking the doors to the store and the entrances to its parking lot.

In a news release, the Presque Isle Police Department said it would not be able to share additional information while the investigation is underway.