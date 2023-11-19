The state is investigating the death of an inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail who was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday night.

Guards discovered Trevor M. Saunders, 25, unresponsive after having suffered a suspected medical issue at about 8:10 p.m., according to the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office. Saunders had been serving a 45-day sentence for repeated motor vehicle violations.

Saunders’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. Police say the death is not considered suspicious at this time. State police and the Maine Department of Corrections will be conducting independent investigations into the death.