If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

An Auburn police officer has denied choking a woman and bloodying her nose over the weekend.

Stephen Easley Jr., 31, has been charged with domestic assault and aggravated domestic assault.

Easley allegedly choked a woman after she grabbed his cellphone and ran into the bedroom of the Webster Street apartment in Lewiston during an argument, according to the Sun Journal.

She reportedly told police that Easley chased her, held her down on the bed and used both hands to choke her.

When officers arrived in response to a domestic disturbance call, they saw red marks on the woman’s face and neck and that the woman had recently cleaned blood from her nose, according to the Sun Journal.

Easley denied harming the woman, according to the Sun Journal.

Easley was released from the Androscoggin County Jail following a court appearance on Monday, when a judge set his bail at $500 cash or $250 cash with supervised release.

Easley is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the accusations.

Easley has worked in other law enforcement roles for more than a decade, the Auburn Police Department said in August on announcing his hiring.