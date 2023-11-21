Dimillo’s, The Porthole, J’s Oyster and Luke’s in Portland raised a combined $24,250 in donations to help the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting and their families.

Some Maine lobstermen donated their catch to the restaurants.

The restaurants then cooked and sold them with 100 percent of money from the meals going to the Maine Community Foundation’s Lewiston Victims and Survivors Fund.

The restaurants and lobstermen want to thank all the people that supported the fundraiser and the Waterfront Group that made this possible.