The snow started falling early Wednesday morning and despite warmer temperatures, it was sticking on many County roadways and the National Weather Service in Caribou predicts a storm total topping eight inches in some northern locations.

There is a winter storm warning for parts of northern Penobscot, including the towns of Patten, East Millinocket, Monson, Greenville, Medway, Millinocket, and Blanchard.

Before ending Wednesday, the weather service said there could be six to 10 inches of snow.

In Aroostook County there is also a winter storm warning for the towns of Houlton, Smyrna Mills, Ashland, Van Buren, Mars Hill, Hodgdon, Presque Isle, Caribou, and Sherman with a storm total between six and nine inches.

The wet snow could make for a dicey Wednesday evening commute and the weather service said that roads will likely become slick and hazardous.

By early Wednesday afternoon the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said there had been no serious accidents related to the storm reported.

Eric Depner shovels his driveway on Hoover Street in Caribou, Wednesday. The County received eight inches of snow just before Thanksgiving. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

The weather service warns that for those who must travel on Wednesday night, bring an extra flashlight, food, water and warm clothing.

This story has been updated.