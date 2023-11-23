A Wednesday death in St. Albans is under investigation.

The Somerset County dispatch center received a call at around 2:55 p.m. reporting a disturbance at 37 Hartland Road, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The report stated that two men had been in an argument and assistance was needed.

When first responders arrived on scene, one of the men was found dead. The cause of death has not been determined while the Maine medical examiner’s office conducts an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing, although officials do not believe there is any risk to the public at this time.