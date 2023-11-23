The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

By Maj. Stephanie Thompson

This holiday season, millions of families across the country are struggling to make ends meet. The Salvation Army is committed to providing service and love to those in need this Christmas and beyond.

The Salvation Army loves and serves through our nearly 7,000 centers of operation across the U.S., we are uniquely positioned to meet local needs with tailored programs for each community.

The number of people experiencing homelessness has risen 11 percent broadly across the country at a rate that is higher than in recent years. Last year, The Salvation Army in Bangor provided 10 nights of shelter to those who didn’t have a safe place to sleep. The Salvation Army provided rent and utility assistance to 45 families last year, costing $21,699.00 helping them stay safe and warm throughout the year.

The Salvation Army’s expenses to shelter and feed the most vulnerable have exponentially increased. That’s why the Santa’s Helper fundraiser is more important than ever. Based on the rise of evictions nationwide, The Salvation Army expects requests for service to increase by 13 percent and costs of assistance to increase by 21 percent. With the depletion of federal aid programs, there is greater reliance on nongovernmental providers to support social services and those in need.

Without generous financial resources, our ability to effectively meet needs will be difficult. The Salvation Army relies on public support to provide food, housing, and other services year-round. In Bangor, we have provided nearly 15,470 pounds of food to serve more than 996 people. Bangor Salvation Army also served over 22,000 hot nutritious meals through the Dorothy Day soup kitchen.

The Salvation Army will need the $50,000 raised from Santa’s Helper to help those in need this holiday season and beyond. You can mail your donation to The Salvation Army Bangor Corps PO Box 1101 Bangor ME 04401 or online at https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/northern-new-england/bangor/.