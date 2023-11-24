The man who died in St. Albans on Wednesday has been identified.

Harvey Elderkin, 57, of Hartland was fighting with another man at a residence on Hartland Road about 2:55 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

When police arrived, officers found Elderkin dead, Moss said.

Authorities have yet to release information about the circumstances leading up to his death and what caused it. In releasing Elderkin’s identity on Friday, Moss said no additional information is currently available.

The death remains under investigation.