As the holiday season begins, Gov. Janet Mills is shining a spotlight on the state’s Christmas tree industry.

Earlier this month, Mills designated November 24 Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day, noting that Christmas trees and wreaths make up an $18 million industry in Maine, and many will travel far for the right tree.

The Gonzalez family drives more than two hours each way from Marblehead, Massachusetts, to Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm in Raymond every year to get a Maine Christmas tree.

“We’ve done kind of a tradition to come here every year,” said Gustavo Gonzalez. “We will strap it on the roof of the car as tight as we can, and then drive it down.”

Friday’s recognition of the industry is one that Dewey Lloy, owner of Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm, believes will help his business like it’s helped another celebrated local industry.

“We participate in Maine Maple Sunday,” Lloy said. “We know that our state really promotes that, and it’s outstanding, and so I think it’s terrific to see now that the Christmas tree industry is going to get a little bit of a promotion this way.”

In South Portland, the local Rotary club will be selling two thousand Christmas trees this season at Mill Park — a tradition spanning 61 years.

All of the trees come from G&S Tree Farm in Bangor.

“We need to keep the money in the state and support our local economies. So, we need to find those Maine trees and buy those up,” said Nancy Irving, president-elect of the South Portland and Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club.

The rotary expects to raise about $45,000 for its programs.

“We put all the money back into the community. We give scholarships, we support the library, the food pantries. I can’t even name all of the things we do,” Irving said.

Story by Owen Kingsley