Rockland Police responded to an alarm call at a local retailer only to find a deer running through the aisles.

Police say they helped management herd the animal outside and that it was able to leave the building on its own and was not seriously injured.

A portion of the encounter, which appears to be in TJ Maxx, was caught on video and features the deer sliding to a stop at the end of an aisle littered with broken china, then bolting past the camera.

Rockland police posted the video on their Facebook page.