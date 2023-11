A house was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon in Orland, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home on Castine Road, the town’s fire department said in a Facebook post. Five area departments responded to the scene.

They say it took several hours to put out the fire, which left the building uninhabitable and likely a total loss.

Orland fire officials did not specify if anyone had been injured or if anyone was home at the time of the fire.