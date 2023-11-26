The death of a Lewiston man after a Friday shooting at a Biddeford apartment has been ruled a homicide, police said.

Biddeford police were called to a State Street apartment at 2:10 p.m. that day following a report of a shooting. Officers found 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif of Lewiston dead in the apartment. The state medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide after a Saturday autopsy, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine State Police and Biddeford police are still investigating Sharif’s killing, which Moss called an isolated incident in a Sunday news release.

A neighbor told CBS News 13 that they heard a noise that sounded like a gunshot after some yelling in the apartment.