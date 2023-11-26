A man was killed after a makeshift tent he was in caught fire near a shopping center in Sanford on Saturday, police said.

Sanford firefighters were called to a wooded area near the shopping plaza off Eagle Drive that houses Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart at 10:30 a.m., finding the man’s body inside a tent that was destroyed by fire, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a Sunday news release.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office, Moss said. The victim has not been identified. His body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.