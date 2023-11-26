EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, costing the New England Patriots an opportunity to tie a game that ended in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Giants won the game after Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York’s third interception of New England’s woeful pair of quarterbacks, giving the 4-8 New York consecutive wins for the first time this season and dropping the Patriots to 2-9.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass for New York, which did more than enough against quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 98 yards on 21 carries, scored on a 7-yard run for New England at the start of the second half after Zappe took over for Jones.

DeVito, who grew up nine miles from the Giants’ stadium and has created excitement with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured, finished 17 of 25 for 191 yards and didn’t turn the ball over for the second straight week. Rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt had five catches for a career-high 109 yards.

Zappe finished 9 of 14 for 54 yards and an interception. Jones, who has started every game for New England this season, was 12 of 21 for 89 yards and two picks. Belichick had delayed announcing his starter until game time.

Zappe got a break when Bullock’s kickoff to start the second half went out of bounds. The Patriots took over at their 40 and Zappe made two big third-down plays to set up a game-tying 7-yard touchdown run by Stevenson.

The Giants took a 7-0 lead late in the first half when a weak Jones throw over the middle led to an interception and a 55-yard return by linebacker Bobby Okereke that set up a 12-yard, third-down touchdown pass from DeVito to Isaiah Hodgins.

In the defensive struggle, the Giants squandered a scoring chance on the opening drive of the game. A 14-yard run by Saquon Barkley and a 29-yard pass from DeVito to Hyatt helped get New York to the Patriots 26. On second down, DeVito and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson botched a handoff and Jabill Peppers recovered.

Jones and the Patriots did not generate much offense and his passes down the field lacked zip. Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks got his second interception of the season late in the first quarter.

Story by Tom Canavan.