Bangor High School released students at 11 a.m. on Monday after a fallen tree cut power to the school, leaving students in the dark and without internet.

The school lost power between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. when a tree fell on a power line between Grandview Avenue and the high school, taking out a transformer in the process, according to Ray Phinney, spokesperson for the Bangor School Department.

The department decided to release students early after Versant Power estimated that power to the high school won’t be restored until after 4 p.m., Phinney said.

School officials will assess the school after the power is restored to ensure everything is working properly and that classes can resume tomorrow.

The power loss also canceled most after school activities except practice for the swim and hockey teams, which practice elsewhere.