A 71-year-old man accused of killing a woman in his Topsham apartment complex was hearing voices telling him about witches and demons, according to court documents.

Robert McClure is accused of killing 64-year-old Christine Miller in her apartment last Tuesday.

Police were called to River Landing Apartment complex at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a woman being stabbed.

First responders confirmed that Miller was stabbed multiple times and was dead by the time they arrived.

The property manager said other residents had been complaining about McClure making statements about witches and threatening to burn down the building. She also told police that Miller and McClure were a couple, and Miller had been trying to get him to see a psychiatrist.

According to the court documents, McClure told police, “I did stab that lady today.”

McClure told officers that voices told him that she was a witch and needed to die.