Federal agencies are investigating after an employee was injured by a fire that damaged a storage shed at Bath Iron Works.

The Bath Fire Department responded to the fire at the shipyard on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started and was contained outside of a ship under construction on land. The ship sustained no obvious damage, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The BIW Fire Department got the fire under control and Bath firefighters finished the job by Saturday evening.

One employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Because BIW is a military contractor, the Navy and other federal agencies will join local and state fire officials during the investigation into the cause of the fire, according to the Press Herald.

The BIW Fire Department said the cause of the fire is likely electrical.