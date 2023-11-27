Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead in a Searsmont home.

At about 1:50 p.m. Monday, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Borough Road in Searsmont where two adults were found dead, Maine State Police said in a press release Monday evening.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate.

The two people, who have not been identified, were to be brought to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said there is no risk to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.