A downtown Bangor bar is up for sale after nearly 20 years in business.

Carolina Sports & Spirits, 16 Union St., is for sale, owner Mark Greenleaf posted Tuesday on Facebook. The sale is just for the business, not the real estate.

The asking price is $599,000, broker Tim Shuck said. Shuck and Greenleaf will sit down with the right people to discuss the business, he said.

The buyer will need to prove they have the money and sign a non-disclosure agreement to “keep the tire kickers away,” the post said. The non-disclosure is to keep private records concealed, Shuck said.

“This is a good thing, it’s been nearly 20 years, that’s long enough,” Greenleaf wrote in his post.

Shuck, who works with Next Home, can be contacted at tim.nexthome@gmail.com, per the post.

Greenleaf Bar and Grill, which does business as Carolina’s, is facing a lawsuit alleging the bar was negligent in continuing to serve alcohol to two patrons, Benjamin Malo and Collette Ritchie, who were visibly intoxicated before they severely injured a man by smashing a pint glass on his face. The lawsuit also says the bar needed to provide better security to its patrons.

The lawsuit has a discovery deadline scheduled for June 20.