An Orono home is a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning.

Smoke and flames were already visible at the single-family home when police officers arrived at 287 Main St., at 2:28 a.m., the Orono Fire Department said.

There were three people in the home and one person had to jump out a second-story window to escape the fire. The residents’ conditions are unknown and they were all taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The home and unattached garage are a total loss, the fire department said. The fire is not considered suspicious and is under investigation.

“This and several other recent fires around the state highlight the need for working smoke alarms,” the fire department said. “A few moments of advanced notification can help avoid a tragedy.”