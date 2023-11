A pedestrian died Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck hit him in Wilton.

Levi Jewell, 29, was walking on Munson Road, near his new home, about 4:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford F-150 driven by 29-year-old Tyler Hamlin of Farmington, according to the Sun Journal.

Jewell died at the scene, the Sun Journal reported.

The crash remains under investigation.