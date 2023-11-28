The Maine Lobster Festival is suing a company that sold tickets for the event claiming that it never paid the proceeds to the festival, The Courier-Gazette reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit by Rockland Festival Corporation against Brown Paper Tickets, LLC, of Seattle, and Events.Com, Inc., of Los Angeles, alleges that Brown Paper Tickets, which had advertised and sold tickets to the Rockland-based festival from 2015 to 2022, did not pay the festival any of the $26,495 that it was owed for tickets sold in 2022, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Brown Paper Tickets either merged with, or was acquired by, Events.com, according to court records cited by the Courier-Gazette.

The 76th Maine Lobster Festival was held from Aug. 2 through 6 at Harbor Park in Rockland. The event is known for serving vast amounts of lobster, a parade, live music, and the coronation of a Maine Lobster Festival delegate, formerly the festival’s Sea Goddess.