The man who was found dead inside a burning tent in Portland on Sunday has been tentatively identified.

The 31-year-old man, whose exact identity is being withheld at this time, was found inside a burning tent about 3:30 a.m. at a campsite just off Marginal Way and Interstate 295, near exit 7, according to interim Police Chief Robert Martin.

Investigators are working to get a DNA sample from relatives who live outside Maine to make a positive identification, Martin said Monday afternoon.

Martin said the cause and manner of death won’t be confirmed until toxicology results have been reviewed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.