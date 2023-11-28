South Portland and Old Orchard Beach police arrested an Old Orchard Beach man in connection with an armed robbery home invasion in South Portland last week.

Tyrone A. Brown, 41, was arrested at a residence on Evergreen Avenue in Old Orchard Beach and charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, in relation to an incident at 114 Sawyer St. in South Portland on Nov. 22.

That night, just after 8:30 p.m., South Portland police responded to the Sawyer Street home for a report of an armed home invasion with shots fired, South Portland police said in a press release.

At the residence, they learned that two suspects, one armed with a gun, had entered the victim’s home demanding money. Police said shots were fired inside of the home, but no one was injured. The victim was able to escape and call for help, and both suspects fled away from the residence on foot.

Investigators determined that home “was not chosen at random” and identified Brown as a suspect.

He is being held at Cumberland County Jail on $25,000 cash bail and expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.