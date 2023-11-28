A woman was shot Tuesday morning at a residence in Saco where a man had been arrested a day earlier for a Nov. 24 fatal shooting in Biddeford.

Saco police responded to 103 Temple St. at about 7:44 a.m. where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, who has not been identified, was brought to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to Maine State Police, who said there is no danger to the public in relation to the shooting.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., police arrested Lorenze A. Labonte at the same Temple Street address and charged him with the murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif in Biddeford, Friday.

Police did not indicate whether there was any connection between Monday’s arrest and Tuesday’s shooting at the same address.