PORTLAND, Maine — There is never a dull moment in the city’s food-and-beverage scene. Wherever, and whenever, one venue closes, another seems to spring forth, taking its place.

Gluten-free goodies, a Greek taverna, a brewery, a sports bar and a new Exchange Street pizza place are all scheduled to appear soon at well-established hospitality addresses in, and around, Portland.

Here’s what we know:

Argenta Brewing Company, 82 Hanover St., Portland

Nevada native Ryan Dunlap is taking over the former Banded Brewing tasting room in Bayside. According to the new brewery’s website, Argenta was an Old West mine which sprang up in the desert around 1860 but soon fizzled. It’s now a ghost town.

“This silver mine was the namesake of Ryan’s college dorm, and thus a beer company was born,” the site reads.

According to the Portland Food Map, Dunlap started his professional brewing career at Atlantic Brewing in Bar Harbor and is the former brewer at Fore River Brewing in South Portland.

Dunlap intends to specialize in German-style lagers first brought to the U.S. in the 19th century. At one time, this country was papered with comfy, Germanic saloons serving this style of crisp liquid refreshment.

“However, two world wars and the accompanying prejudice and politics ended up decimating the industry,” the Argenta’s website states. “By the end of WWII there were only a few lager breweries left in the entire country.”

Argenta is scheduled to open by spring.

Greek of Peaks, 91 Anderson St., Portland

Business partners Nancy Klosteridis and Emily Otero have rented this space most recently occupied by Full Turn, which closed in May after six months in business. Klosteridis and Otero run the island-based Greeks of Peaks food truck and catering business and are planning to open their first stay-put eatery sometime in the new year.

“This is in no way an end to The Greeks of Peaks but rather an expansion,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “Our new restaurant will serve Greek family recipes with a modern twist.”

The Portland Food Map reports the as-yet-officially-unnamed restaurant came about after a powerful August thunderstorm toppled a tree directly on the food truck.

“And this past June’s rainy weather made running an outdoor business especially challenging,” the Map states.

Klosteridis and Otero hope to have their truck back up and running this summer as well and are currently booking catering engagements.

Jerome’s, 223 Congress St., Portland

Earlier this month, Margaret Lyons, owner of the Snug, announced she was closing her long-time watering hole at the foot of Munjoy Hill. Lyons also stated she was turning her establishment over to “three lovely people” who would turn it into a sports bar.

According to a liquor license application filed with the city by Sasha Salzberg, Evan Carroll, and Ian Daly, the new joint will be called Jerome’s.

Official details about the bar are scant. Its Instagram account has 63 followers but no posts.

The license application includes a proposed beer list featuring domestic cans and bottles as well as local drafts and a healthy selection of cocktails.

Off Track Pizza, 15 Exchange St., Portland

Years ago, this was the original location for Walter’s, but most recently Lupita’s called it home. Soon, it will house a new by-the-slice and full-pie restaurant called Off Track Pizza.

According to the Portland Food Map the new venue is owned by Mark Hibbard, Mitchell Ryan and Josh Miranda. Ryan and Hibbard are currently executive chef and beverage director at Via Vecchia. Miranda, a Portland native and Old Port restaurant kingpin, already owns Papi, Henry’s, Via Vecchia and Blyth & Burrows.

The Map also reports the pizzeria will seat around 50 people in its upstairs dining room and plans to be open for late-night pizza takeout – something the Old Port has been lacking since Pat’s, Bill’s and The Slice Bar all vacated the scene.

Bam Bam Bakery, 125 Bucknam Rd., Falmouth

Tina Cromwell ran her gluten-free bakery on Portland’s Commercial Street for several years before closing in 2020. It nearly resurfaced twice in the city in recent years before plans fell through.

Now, Cromwell plans on relaunching Bam Bam in her hometown of Falmouth, in a building which used to house Ela Market & Grill. The grill closed earlier this year.

The Portland Food map states Cromwell would like to open in time for the high holiday season, but no official start date has yet been announced.