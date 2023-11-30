A Brewer woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to serve 2 1/2 years in prison and pay restitution for fraudulently attempting to get a loan and buying guns for a prohibited person.

Carol Bragdon, 50, pleaded guilty on April 13.

From November 2020 to April 2021, Bragdon attempted to get a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-backed loan using false statements and representations, using Google email accounts to send documents and communicate with the lender and the VA as part of the scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, citing court records.

In a separate case, Bragdon bought five guns at Maine Military Supply in Brewer in August 2021 claiming they were for herself, when they were actually for another person, who was prohibited from buying a gun. According to the DOJ, the person directed her purchase and was later arrested with one of the guns, a Walther model PK380 .380 caliber pistol.

Bragdon was sentenced to 30 months in prison for the fraud counts and 12 months for the gun-buying crime, served concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $177,000 in restitution.