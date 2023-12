A man was found dead in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was found dead in a Main Street residence about 3:30 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.

The death remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available, but Moss said Wednesday there is no danger to the public.