A high school in Bath is considering pushing back its school start time in the hopes of improving overall student health.

The Bath-area school board proposed that Morse High School start classes at 8:40 a.m. instead of 7:40 a.m., according to The Times Record

The new start time would give students an additional hour of sleep.

High schoolers need at least eight hours of sleep, which early school start times prevent, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Regional School Unit 1 superintendent said the school board is currently looking at how the proposal will affect teachers, athletics and other after-school activities.

Earlier this year, the Maine Senate sponsored a bill that would require Maine high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

The proposed new start time could change as early as this school year.