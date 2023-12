A driver was seriously injured Wednesday when they crashed into a tractor-trailer in Dover-Foxcroft.

The tractor-trailer was attempting to use a driveway off Bangor Road to turn around and was broadside in the road about 4:30 p.m. when a car crashed into it, according to the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

The car’s driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, while the trucker was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.