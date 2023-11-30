Three people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery wrong-way crash on the Maine Turnpike in Portland.

A gray 2018 Honda Civic was speeding south on the northbound side of the turnpike, near mile marker 48, in Portland about 9:40 p.m. when it struck a silver 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The pickup sustained only minor damage, and the driver walked away without injury.

The Honda continued south until it collided with a black 2013 Toyota Rav4, near mile marker 45. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to catch fire and became engulfed in flames, Moss said Thursday morning.

Both occupants of the Honda died at the scene, and the Toyota’s sole occupant died at the scene as well.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available.