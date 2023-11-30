A tiny home stolen from a property in Limerick has been found in Newfield.

The tiny home, which is on a trailer with wheels, was stolen from a property on Range E Road sometime between Saturday and Tuesday morning, according to the Maine State Police.

On Wednesday, the tiny house was found in Newfield.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The suspect may have been driving a black SUV and was seen in the area prior to the theft, the state police said.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone who has information about the theft can call Trooper Kiernan-Richards at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.