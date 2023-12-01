A man has been accused of killing another man in Fairfield on Tuesday.

Raheem Shamar Goodwin, 22, of Benton has been charged with murder, eluding police and violating bail conditions, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Goodwin allegedly killed 62-year-old Edwin Weeks at a Main Street residence, where Weeks was found dead Tuesday afternoon when a friend came to check on him, Moss said Friday.

The Maine medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide and determined he died from “sharp force trauma.”

Goodwin, who knew Weeks and was a person of interest in the case, was found in Skowhegan driving toward Canaan on Route 2, where he drove himself off the road and into a ditch when police tried to pull him over Tuesday night, according to Moss.

Goodwin barricaded himself inside the vehicle before lighting its interior on fire.

Police removed him from the vehicle and took him to the Somerset County Jail in Madison.