A Millinocket man has been indicted in a woman’s 2022 drug overdose death.

Daniel Grabber, 40, faces a charge of unlawful drug trafficking of scheduled drugs resulting in death, according to the East Millinocket Police Department.

On Nov. 21, 2022, a 45-year-old woman was found unconscious and not breathing on Penobscot Avenue. First-responders performed life-saving measures, but the woman died.

The Maine medical examiner’s office later ruled her death resulted from a drug overdose, East Millinocket police said Thursday evening.

Following a grand jury indictment last month, a warrant was issued for Grabber on Nov. 30, and officers arrested him without incident at his residence.

Grabber is being held on $75,000 bail at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

No additional information has been released.