The teen accused of plotting an attack at South Portland High School has been arrested for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

The 17-year-old — who has been identified by other media outlets but the Bangor Daily News isn’t because of his age — is already facing charges of terrorizing, criminal solicitation and arson, according to Shara Dee, a spokesperson for the city of South Portland.

In April, the teen was arrested when a SWAT team wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles raided his home in a quiet South Portland neighborhood. That came after a school resource officer reported that the 17-year-old allegedly made to cause “serious harm” to people and had access to guns.

South Portland High School was identified as a potential target.

South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern said at the time the raid had averted a potential attack.

Prosecutors had recommended that he be held at Long Creek Youth Development Center, the state’s last youth prison in South Portland, until his case is closed. But a judge in October denied that request, saying that the teen had “proven” he can “follow extremely strict conditions” and that the state’s request was made “in response to pressure from the community.”

At a hearing Friday afternoon, a judge ordered that the teen remain in custody until another hearing on Thursday, the Portland Press Herald reported.