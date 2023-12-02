For decades, Bangor has hosted a holiday parade through its downtown district, bringing together local schools, organizations, businesses and performers for the biggest parade north of Portland.

The Bangor Daily News has photographed countless iterations of the parade — from its simple beginnings in the 1930s, to its current incarnation as the Festival of Lights parade, which this year is set for 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2.

We’ve gathered some photos from years past, many of which haven’t been seen in more than 60 years. In the 1960s — just before urban renewal changed the look of downtown Bangor forever and the closure of Dow Air Force Base changed its demographics — the parade stretched from State Street all the way to Cedar Street.

Bangor’s 1962 Christmas parade featured marching bands, floats from the likes of Freese’s Department store, the Bangor Y and local television stations, and, of course, Santa.

Crowds of people watch the 1962 downtown Bangor Christmas parade.

A child sits on a man’s shoulders to get a video of the 1962 downtown Bangor Christmas parade.

By the 1980s, downtown looked totally different, compared to earlier decades. But the spirit of the parade remained the same.

1985, the parade featured things like the Bangor Fire Department, Shriners clowns, local businesses and, of course, once again, Santa.

Local families watch the 1985 downtown Bangor holiday parade.

A TV station advertises for the show “Romper Room” during the 1970 downtown Bangor Christmas parade.

Santa arrives via horse-drawn sleigh in the 1955 Bangor Christmas parade.

Miss Maine was the grand marshal of the 1983 holiday parade.

Today, the parade happens at night, and downtown is much more bustling compared to the 1980s and 90s.

Bangor and Brewer high students get ready to participate in the 1959 parade.

Bangor’s 1952 Christmas tree in West Market Square.

