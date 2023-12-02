For decades, Bangor has hosted a holiday parade through its downtown district, bringing together local schools, organizations, businesses and performers for the biggest parade north of Portland.

The Bangor Daily News has photographed countless iterations of the parade — from its simple beginnings in the 1930s, to its current incarnation as the Festival of Lights parade, which this year is set for 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2.

We’ve gathered some photos from years past, many of which haven’t been seen in more than 60 years. In the 1960s — just before urban renewal changed the look of downtown Bangor forever and the closure of Dow Air Force Base changed its demographics — the parade stretched from State Street all the way to Cedar Street.

By the 1980s, downtown looked totally different, compared to earlier decades. But the spirit of the parade remained the same.

Today, the parade happens at night, and downtown is much more bustling compared to the 1980s and 90s.

