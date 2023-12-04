A man was killed Sunday by a falling tree in Newburgh.

The 79-year-old was alone and cutting down trees with a chainsaw on Western Avenue about 12:06 p.m. when he was hit by a falling tree, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived, the man, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was found dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The death remains under investigation, but it is considered an accident.

No additional information was immediately available.