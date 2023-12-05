The family of Graham Lacher, who has been missing since 2022, has doubled the reward for his safe return to $10,000.

Lacher fled the grounds of the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6, 2022, and has not been located since, despite an exhaustive search and awareness effort by his family.

His mother, Tammy Lacher Scully of Belfast, said she believes her son has been seen but not recognized as a missing person who is vulnerable and needs medical assistance.

“We continue to hope my son has survived,” she said in a statement. “And with the coldest days of winter ahead of us, we are especially concerned about his safety.

39-year-old Graham Lacher has been missing 18 months. Credit: Courtesy of Tammy Lacher Scully

Scully said the larger reward is possible because of a substantial donation from a family friend.

“Everywhere we go in our search for Graham, we encounter more people who are not aware of his disappearance than who know about it.” Scully said. “This tells us we need to do more to get the word out; hopefully, increasing the reward will help us do that.”

Anyone with information about Lacher’s whereabouts can contact the family through Facebook at facebook.com/missinggrahamlacher or call Bangor Police Detective Jordan Perry at 207-947-7384. Lacher’s Missing Person NCIC number is M396825302.