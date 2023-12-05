The last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are out of the fridge, making way for another time-honored holiday tradition: holiday lights.

Communities across Maine are beginning to hold their annual holiday parades, with Bangor’s Parade of Lights held on Saturday and concluding with the lighting of the 39-foot balsam fir.

Whether you go all out with light displays across your property, or just have a simple tree lighting ceremony, we’re sure you’ve found something to capture the holiday spirit. Whatever ways you’ve found to decorate your home for the holidays, we want to see.

our guide to getting great photos How to make great pictures of those beautiful lights this holiday season Holiday lights are fun, festive and just begging to be photographed. But it can be challenging to do so.

For a chance to get your holiday light display featured on our homepage, share a picture, tell us a little bit about the display and your favorite holiday memory. Send your pictures or videos to lstockley@bangordailynews.com, or share them via Facebook messenger.