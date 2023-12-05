The holiday tree in West Market Square lights up on Dec. 1, 2020, in downtown Bangor. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are out of the fridge, making way for another time-honored holiday tradition: holiday lights.

Communities across Maine are beginning to hold their annual holiday parades, with Bangor’s Parade of Lights held on Saturday and concluding with the lighting of the 39-foot balsam fir. 

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress

The Bangor Rotary’s Festival of Light parade in downtown Bangor on Saturday.

The Bangor Rotary’s Festival of Light parade makes its way through downtown Bangor to ring in the holiday season on Saturday. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Mary (left) and Rosemary Lausier pose for a photo in front of Bangor’s holiday tree on Saturday.

The Bangor Rotary’s Festival of Light parade makes its way through downtown Bangor to ring in the holiday season Saturday.

Whether you go all out with light displays across your property, or just have a simple tree lighting ceremony, we’re sure you’ve found something to capture the holiday spirit. Whatever ways you’ve found to decorate your home for the holidays, we want to see.

our guide to getting great photos

For a chance to get your holiday light display featured on our homepage, share a picture, tell us a little bit about the display and your favorite holiday memory. Send your pictures or videos to lstockley@bangordailynews.com, or share them via Facebook messenger.

Your donation, in any amount, can help sustain the BDN’s civic news mission. Learn more about why we are asking for reader support.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.