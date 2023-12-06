Six weeks after the mass shooting that claimed 18 lives and injured 13 others, one of the two remaining patients was discharged from Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston Wednesday.

The male patient was not identified, but the hospital in a press release said he was cleared to return home “following complicated surgery and weeks of recovery.”

In a press release, the hospital described doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals lining the hallway leading to the hospital exit for an emotional send-off.

“What a sight it was to see this brave patient leaving our hospital,” Steve Littleson, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, said. “He has been with us for six weeks, and in that time our doctors, nurses and other team members have formed a powerful bond with him. We wish him and his wonderful family all the best as he continues his recovery at home.”

The last Lewiston shooting patient at CMMC is in stable condition, according to the hospital.