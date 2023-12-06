This story will be updated.

A shelter in place advisory is in effect and area schools are under lockout orders after reports of an armed robbery in Norridgewock on Wednesday.

Local police are working with the Maine State Police to search the area for armed suspects, according to the Morning Sentinel.

All of the SAD 54 public schools, along with the Cornville Charter School, remain in a lockout. Students will continue to attend classes as usual, but exterior doors will be locked and people at the schools will not be permitted to leave the building, according to officials.

The waste management facility, the New Balance facility and town offices remain under lockdown protocols, according to Norridgewock Town Manager Richard LaBelle.

Further details about the nature of the alleged robbery were not immediately available, aside from confirmation that a number of law enforcement agencies in the area were responding to the potential threat.