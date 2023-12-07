If you’re looking for nearby holiday markets and craft fairs where you can buy locally made gifts, here are a few events happening in the Bangor area this weekend.

Newburgh Annual Craft/Vendor Fair

The annual Newburgh Craft fair, offered by the town, will include 16 local vendors, a small concession stand and a raffle to benefit the Newburgh Veteran Memorial Fund.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 2220 Western Ave. in Newburgh

Admission: Free

Wabanaki Winter Market

The Wabanaki Christmas Market is a free, annual event featuring dozens of Wabanaki artists, including members of the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance. Art and products available at the market will range from basketry and beadwork to wood carvings. Storytelling, traditional music, drumming and dancing demonstrations will be offered as well.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Rd. in Orono

Admission: Free

Bangor Authors’ Book Fair and Literary Festival

The annual Bangor Authors’ Book Fair and Literary Festival will feature more than 100 Maine authors of various genres who will promote, sign and sell their works. Free readings, talks, and panels will also be offered throughout the day.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St. in Bangor

Admission: Free

Holiday Bazaar at Fields Pond

Fields Pond Nature Store in Holden will feature locally made goods such as jewelry, hand-printed linen tea towels, stained glass, books, home goods and holiday ornaments from six Maine artists.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fields Pond Audubon Center, 221 Fields Pond Rd. in Holden

Admission: Free

Bangor Craft Fair

Arranged by Brewer-based craft fair organizer Tina Morrison, this Bangor craft fair will feature local vendors and crafters.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Bangor Elks Lodge, 108 Odlin Rd. in Bangor

Admission: Free

Not Your Grandma’s Craft Fair

Not Your Grandma’s Craft Fair will feature local vendors offering plants, macrame, jewelry, vintage finds, embroidery, holistic remedies and body care products, among other offerings.

When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 4 Union St. in Bangor

Admission: $3