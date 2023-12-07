People gathered in Bangor on Thursday for the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony to remember those who served and died during the attack on the naval base on Dec. 7, 1941.
The ceremony took place on the Willard Carleton Orr pedestrian bridge that crosses the Kenduskeag Stream. The bridge is named in honor of Orr, a 1939 Bangor High School graduate and Bangor resident who died at Pearl Harbor.
Hospital Corpsman Second Class Daniel Davis and Electronics Technician Chief retired Dale Brownie released a wreath into the Kenduskeag Stream during the ceremony.