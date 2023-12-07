People gathered in Bangor on Thursday for the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony to remember those who served and died during the attack on the naval base on Dec. 7, 1941.

From left, Electronics Technician Chief retired Dale Brownie salutes during the playing of the National Anthem at the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony in Bangor on Thursday; A wreath sits on the frozen Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor after a wreath laying ceremony. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik

The ceremony took place on the Willard Carleton Orr pedestrian bridge that crosses the Kenduskeag Stream. The bridge is named in honor of Orr, a 1939 Bangor High School graduate and Bangor resident who died at Pearl Harbor.

Participants and guests gathered for the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony on the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Daniel Davis and Electronics Technician Chief retired Dale Brownie released a wreath into the Kenduskeag Stream during the ceremony.