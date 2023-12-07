Three people are facing charges after an armed robbery and manhunt led to a school lockout in central Maine.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Airport Road in Norridgewock.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said two men and a woman entered a home, assaulted a resident, took money and then ran off into the woods.

The two men were reportedly armed, and all MSAD 54 schools were put in a lockout.

Police found the female suspect a short while later in a field, and then found the two male suspects around 1:30 p.m.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The resident who was assaulted did not suffer any serious injuries, according to police.