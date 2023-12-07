Your donation, in any amount, can help sustain the BDN’s civic news mission. Learn more about why we are asking for reader support.
Three people are facing charges after an armed robbery and manhunt led to a school lockout in central Maine.
Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Airport Road in Norridgewock.
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said two men and a woman entered a home, assaulted a resident, took money and then ran off into the woods.
The two men were reportedly armed, and all MSAD 54 schools were put in a lockout.
Police found the female suspect a short while later in a field, and then found the two male suspects around 1:30 p.m.
Their identities have not yet been released.
The resident who was assaulted did not suffer any serious injuries, according to police.