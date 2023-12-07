A pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday night when a vehicle hit them in Cumberland.

The crash happened on Blackstrap Road around 7 p.m., according to the Cumberland Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word yet on their condition.

Blackstrap Road was closed for about three hours while investigators reconstructed the crash. The road has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other information has been released.