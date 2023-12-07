If you or someone you know needs resources of support related to sex trafficking, contact the Maine National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 for free 24/7 confidential services.

An investigation is underway after Portland Police responded to at least two reports of school-aged children being approached by unknown adults offering rides.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Portland Police Department confirmed that a 10-year-old boy had been approached by a man offering a ride on Monday morning, while a 17-year-old boy was approached with a similar proposition on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old had been walking on Congress Street toward the Reiche School, when a Black male estimated to be in his 20s or 30s approached and offered a ride at around 8:45 a.m., according to officials. The student told the man “no,” and the man drove off in what is believed to be either a light blue or white sedan.

The make and model of the car are not known at this time.

The 17-year-old student who was approached on Wednesday had been walking from the Waynflete School on Spring Street to his home when an older white male driving a Honda minivan offered to provide a ride, officials said. According to the report, the man had a scruffy beard, a red coat and was wearing a beanie.

The student declined and continued walking, eventually making it home without incident, according to the Portland police.

Anyone with information about these events or similar occurrences are urged to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

Community members are encouraged to go over basic safety precautions students can take, including not talking to strangers, walking in groups and picking a familiar route home.